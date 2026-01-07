Matt Berninger's cover of New Order's 'Blue Monday' released wide

How does it feel to hear Matt Berninger cover New Order's "Blue Monday" via the platform of your choice?

You can answer that for yourself now that The National frontman has officially released his take on the 1983 synth-pop classic to all digital outlets.

Berninger previously released the "Blue Monday" cover in September exclusively on Amazon Music. He also covered it during his 2025 tour in support of his latest solo album, Get Sunk.

The National, meanwhile, recorded a song called "New Order T-Shirt" for their 2023 album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

Berninger will launch another U.S. solo tour in March.

