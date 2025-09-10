Matt Berninger covers New Order's 'Blue Monday' for Amazon Music Originals

The National's Matt Berninger has been covering "Blue Monday" by the British post-punk icons on his current solo tour. Now he's released a studio version of the song for Amazon Music Originals, recorded with the same musicians featured on his solo album, Get Sunk.
"New Order T-Shirt" is from The National's 2023 album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. To promote it, they sold an actual T-shirt that looks like the cover of New Order's 1987 album, Substance.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.