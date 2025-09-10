Matt Berninger covers New Order's 'Blue Monday' for Amazon Music Originals

Matt Berninger performs on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale
It was inevitable that the man who sang the song "New Order T-Shirt" would eventually release a cover of a New Order tune.

The National's Matt Berninger has been covering "Blue Monday" by the British post-punk icons on his current solo tour. Now he's released a studio version of the song for Amazon Music Originals, recorded with the same musicians featured on his solo album, Get Sunk

Berninger's version is much more of a rock take on the legendary song, which is the bestselling 12-inch single in history. There are actual drums, for example, rather than synths. However, Berninger's usual deadpan vocals are arguably a perfect match for Bernard Sumner's on the original track.

"New Order T-Shirt" is from The National's 2023 album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. To promote it, they sold an actual T-shirt that looks like the cover of New Order's 1987 album, Substance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!