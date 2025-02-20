Mark Hoppus announces ﻿'Fahrenheit-182' ﻿book tour

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has announced a book tour in support of his upcoming memoir, Fahrenheit-182.

The outing launches April 9 in New York City, and wraps up April 20 in Los Angeles. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Fahrenheit182.com.

Fahrenheit-182 will be released April 8. It's described as a "story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents' bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate."

The description continues, "Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark's public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going."

