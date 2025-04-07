Mark Hoppus' 'First Date' with Melissa Joan Hart did not last forever and ever

In Mark Hoppus' new book, Fahrenheit-182, the blink-182 bassist reveals that he went on a date with Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart. However, the night was anything but magical.

As Hoppus writes in a Fahrenheit-182 excerpt published by Entertainment Weekly, he had met Hart at the Teen Choice Awards, after which "she had her publicist reach out to my label's publicist to give me her number."

"Totally normal courtship," Hoppus quips. Upon calling her back, Hoppus says they decided to meet for dinner at a sushi restaurant.

"It was an awful date," Hoppus writes. "She was very nice, but we weren't connecting. Everything in her life revolved around acting, and it was hard to relate to her about anything else."

"And I'm sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music," he continues. "We just weren't a great match. It was tough."

The date continued to Hart's house, where she showed Hoppus her "beautiful place nearby with a view that overlooked the city and a huge hot tub."

"I thought she might be hinting that we should get in the tub," Hoppus writes. "I told her I had an early set time and that I should probably get going. She dropped me back at my hotel."

While perhaps they would've connected more if Hart had mentioned the episode of Sabrina that features the Violent Femmes, it all turned out for the best. Hoppus ended up spending the night on the phone with MTV booker Skye Everly, who he eventually started dating and then marrying.

Fahrenheit-182 will be released Tuesday.

