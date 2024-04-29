Marilyn Manson announces first headlining tour dates following abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has announced three headlining tour dates as he continues his return to the road following abuse allegations made against him by Evan Rachel Wood and others.

The shows take place August 3 in Silver Spring, Maryland, August 17 in Chicago and September 1 in Reno, Nevada. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. local time; presales begin Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. local time.

As previously reported, Manson will be supporting Five Finger Death Punch's upcoming summer tour, launching in August.

Manson, born Brian Warner, hasn't performed live since Wood, to whom he used to be engaged, said in February 2021 that Warner "horrifically abused [her] for years." She made further allegations in the 2022 documentary Phoenix Rising.

Following Wood's initial statement, several more women came forward with allegations against Warner, including his former assistant Ashley Walters, actor Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, all of whom filed legal action. Walters' suit was dismissed but has since been appealed, while Bianco's was settled. Smithline recanted her allegations.

Warner has denied the allegations and sued Wood for defamation in 2022, though several of his claims have been dismissed.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿﻿

