Margaret Qualley debuts Lace Manhattan music project, produced by Jack Antonoff

Actress Margaret Qualley has launched a new music project called Lace Manhattan, produced by her husband, Jack Antonoff.

The first two Lace Manhattan tracks are called "ODDWADD" and "In the Sun She Lies," and were both co-written by the Bleachers frontman. The sounds range from electro-pop to acoustic ballad.

Qualley recorded the songs for the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Honey Don't!, in which she stars. The film, directed by Ethan Coen, premieres in theaters Aug. 22.

Qualley and Antonoff married in 2023; she's acted in several Bleachers videos.

