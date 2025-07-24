Margaret Qualley debuts Lace Manhattan music project, produced by Jack Antonoff

Shadow of the City
By Josh Johnson

Actress Margaret Qualley has launched a new music project called Lace Manhattan, produced by her husband, Jack Antonoff.

The first two Lace Manhattan tracks are called "ODDWADD" and "In the Sun She Lies," and were both co-written by the Bleachers frontman. The sounds range from electro-pop to acoustic ballad.

Qualley recorded the songs for the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Honey Don't!, in which she stars. The film, directed by Ethan Coen, premieres in theaters Aug. 22.

Qualley and Antonoff married in 2023; she's acted in several Bleachers videos.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!