María Zardoya of The Marías announces Not for Radio solo project

2025 Lollapalooza Festival María Zardoya of The Marias performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic (Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

The Marías lead singer María Zardoya is launching a new solo project called Not for Radio.

In announcing the new endeavor, Zardoya assures Marías fans, "Don't worry, the band will be here forever."

"I love making music as the marías, and nothing will ever change that," Zardoya writes in an Instagram post. "But i wanted to challenge myself to make a project that resonated with me in a different way."

"There are layers to who we all are as individuals, and this is another layer of me, another flower in the garden," she continues. "Welcome to my alternate reality."

The most recent Marías album is 2024's Submarine, which includes the singles "Run Your Mouth" and "No One Noticed." Since then, they've put out the single "Back to Me," and collaborated with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on the song "Ojos Tristes."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

