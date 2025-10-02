María Zardoya of The Marías announces debut album with new solo project

María Zardoya of The Marías has announced her debut album with her new solo project, Not for Radio.

The record is called Melt, and is due out Oct. 10.

"My intention with this project was to make music for the love of experimenting, far from home, fully in the moment, open to whatever stream of consciousness unfolded around us," Zardoya shares in an Instagram post. "And that's exactly what we did in the snowy woods, tucked away, as ice melted beneath our feet and as we melted into the songs. What grew from the melted ice is this album."

Zardoya previously announced the launch of Not for Radio in August, noting that The Marías will "be here forever," but she "wanted to challenge myself to make a project that resonated with me in a different way."

The most recent Marías album is 2024's Submarine, which includes the singles "Run Your Mouth" and "No One Noticed." Since then, they've put out the single "Back to Me."

