María Zardoya announces Not for Radio tour dates

Not For Radio performs onstage during a concert at Teatro Arcimboldi on April 17, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Not For Radio Performs At Teatro Arcimboldi

María Zardoya of The Marías has announced a new run of U.S. dates with her solo project, Not for Radio.

The trek kicks off July 20 in Orlando, Florida, and wraps up Aug. 13 in Seattle. Presales begin May 19 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Not sure when i'll tour these songs again," Zardoya writes on Instagram.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NotforRadio.us.

The debut Not for Radio album, Melt, was released in 2025. Zardoya also put out a new EP called Bloom in April.

The most recent The Marías album is 2024's Submarine.

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