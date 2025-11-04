María Zardoya announces debut Not for Radio tour

María Zardoya of The Marías performs at the 2025 All Things Go NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

María Zardoya of The Marías has announced the debut tour with her solo project, Not for Radio.

The 2026 outing launches Jan. 6 in Oakland, California, and will travel to Chicago, New York City and San Antonio before wrapping up back in the Golden State with three shows in Los Angeles taking place Jan. 22-24.

"I wanted you to experience the music live in a beautiful theatre, seated and comfortable, where you can see the stage and have an intimate night with the music," Zardoya says.

During each show, Zardoya will play her debut Not for Radio album, Melt, in full, plus other songs.

"The supporting act will be an ensemble of strings players local to each city," Zardoya adds.

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of shows and all ticket info, visit NotforRadio.us.

The most recent Marías album is 2024's Submarine, which includes the singles "Run Your Mouth" and "No One Noticed." Since then, they've put out the single "Back to Me."

