Manchester Orchestra celebrating '﻿Cope﻿' 10th anniversary on tour

Loma Vista

By Josh Johnson

Manchester Orchestra is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2014 album, Cope, with a U.S. tour.

The outing begins September 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will conclude September 20 in Indianapolis. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ManchesterOrchestra.com.

Cope was released 10 years ago on April Fools' Day. It's Manchester Orchestra's highest-charting album on the Billboard 200, having peaked at #13.

The most recent Manchester Orchestra effort is 2023's The Valley of Vision.

