The Maine announces new self-titled album

The Maine has announced a new self-titled album.

The ninth studio effort from the "Sticky" outfit arrives August 1. You can listen to two new tracks from the record, "Blame" and "How to Exit a Room," now via digital outlets.

"Blame" is accompanied by a video, while "How to Exit a Room" got a lyric clip. Both are streaming now on YouTube.

The album The Maine follows 2021's XOXO: From Love & Anxiety in Real Time. The Maine released the hit single "Loved You a Little," featuring Taking Back Sunday and Charlotte Sands, in 2022.

The Maine will be touring this summer on the Sad Summer Fest alongside Taking Back Sunday and PVRIS, among others.

