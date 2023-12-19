Maggie Rogers performing at 2024 Tibet House US Benefit Concert

2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two Erika Goldring/FilmMagic (Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

Maggie Rogers will be performing during the 2024 edition of annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, taking place February 26 in New York City.

The event, which is now in its 37th year, raises money for Tibet House US, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve Tibetan culture.

Others on the lineup for the 2024 concert include avant-garde artist Laurie Anderson, and Stranger Things actor and musician Maya Hawke.

For ticket info, visit CarnegieHall.org.

