Maggie Rogers announces Don't Forget Me US tour

Maggie Rogers has announced a U.S. tour in support of her upcoming album, Don't Forget Me.

The headlining outing, aptly dubbed the Don't Forget Me tour, launches May 23 in San Diego and wraps up June 22 in Miami. A presale begins Tuesday, February 27, leading up to the general sale beginning Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MaggieRogers.com.

Don't Forget Me, Rogers' third album and the follow-up to 2022's Surrender, arrives April 12. Its title track is out now.

You can also catch Rogers performing at the 2024 Bonnaroo festival.

