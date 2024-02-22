Maggie Rogers announces Don't Forget Me US tour

Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

Maggie Rogers has announced a U.S. tour in support of her upcoming album, Don't Forget Me.

The headlining outing, aptly dubbed the Don't Forget Me tour, launches May 23 in San Diego and wraps up June 22 in Miami. A presale begins Tuesday, February 27, leading up to the general sale beginning Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MaggieRogers.com.

Don't Forget Me, Rogers' third album and the follow-up to 2022's Surrender, arrives April 12. Its title track is out now.

You can also catch Rogers performing at the 2024 Bonnaroo festival.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!