Machine Gun Kelly won't do *this* until "Lonely Road" hits #1

Machine Gun Kelly may need to change his name to Machine Gun Smelly if "Lonely Road" doesn't top the charts.

In an Instagram post, the "Bloody Valentine" artist declares that he's "not taking this shirt off" until his collaboration with Jelly Roll "goes #1."

The post features several photos of MGK wearing a "Take Me Home, Country Roads" John Denver shirt. As previously reported, "Lonely Road" is based off the melody of the country classic.

For what it's worth, MGK seems pretty confident he won't have to wait too long to do his laundry. In a previous post celebrating Friday's premiere of "Lonely Road" alongside Jelly Roll, Kelly wrote that he thinks the song will "be the biggest hit of our careers."

