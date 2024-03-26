Machine Gun Kelly & Trippie Redd release new '﻿genre: sadboy' ﻿song, "lost boys"

Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Red have shared the first preview of their upcoming collaborative album, genre: sadboy.

The track is called "lost boys," and finds MGK and Trippie trading vocals over an acoustic guitar riff. It's available now via digital outlets.

Genre: sadboy will be released Friday, March 29. You can watch a mini documentary on the project streaming now on YouTube.

MGK and Trippie have collaborated numerous times previously, including on their respective Tickets to My Downfall and Neon Shark vs Pegasus albums.

Here's the genre: sadboy track list:

"lost boys"

"beauty"

"time travel"

"struggles"

"suddenly"

"half dead"

"hiding in the hills"

"no more"

"who do i call"

"summer's gone"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

