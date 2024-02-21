Machine Gun Kelly premieres new single, "dont let me go"

Machine Gun Kelly has a new song to go with his new ink.

The "Bloody Valentine" rocker has premiered a track called "dont let me go." The personal, piano-led tune references MGK's mental health, his relationship with his late father and the miscarriage suffered by his fiancée, Megan Fox.

In one lyric, Kelly asks, "How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"

You can listen to "dont let me go" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, in which you can see Kelly's new blackout tattoo, is streaming now on YouTube.

"dont let me go" follows MGK's 2023 single "PRESSURE." His most recent album is 2022's mainstream sellout.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

