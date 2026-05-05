Lykke Li asks if you're 'Happy Now' on latest 'The Afterparty' song

Lykke Li has premiered a new song called "Happy Now," a track off her upcoming album, The Afterparty.
The "Get Some" artist describes "Happy Now" in part as if "ABBA and the Prodigy have a baby and it won't stop crying."
"An unanswered prayer on a dancefloor," she adds. "God isn't picking up."
The Afterparty, the follow-up to 2022's EYEYE, is due out Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Lucky Again," "Sick of Love" and "Knife in the Heart."
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
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