Lykke Li asks if you're 'Happy Now' on latest 'The Afterparty' song

Lykke Li has premiered a new song called "Happy Now," a track off her upcoming album, The Afterparty.

The "Get Some" artist describes "Happy Now" in part as if "ABBA and the Prodigy have a baby and it won't stop crying."

"An unanswered prayer on a dancefloor," she adds. "God isn't picking up."

The Afterparty, the follow-up to 2022's EYEYE, is due out Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Lucky Again," "Sick of Love" and "Knife in the Heart."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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