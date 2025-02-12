The Lumineers announce US tour behind new ﻿'Automatic'﻿ album

The Lumineers have announced a U.S. tour supporting their upcoming album, Automatic.

The headlining outing begins July 3 in Saratoga Springs, New York, and concludes Oct. 14 in Austin, Texas. Depending on the date, openers include St. Vincent, Vance Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Young the Giant.

Presales begin Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheLumineers.com.

Automatic, the follow-up to 2022's Brightside, drops Friday. It includes the single "Same Old Song."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.