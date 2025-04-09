Luke Spiller teases new Struts music 'definitely on the horizon'

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Josh Johnson

In addition to prepping his debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine, Luke Spiller has been busy with his day job working on new music with The Struts.

"There's already a whole bunch of demos that have been created in the last sort of six months," Spiller tells ABC Audio.

While he's naturally focused on the upcoming release of Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine, Spiller assures that he's "definitely keeping my eye on the ball in terms of everything band-world, and I'll continue to do so."

"New music by The Struts is definitely on the horizon," Spiller says. "So keep an eye out."

The most recent Struts album is 2023's Pretty Vicious. They've since followed that with a trio of singles in 2024: "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)," "Heaven's Got Nothing on You" and "Can't Stop Talking."

Spiller will release Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine on April 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!