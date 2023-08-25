L.S. Dunes drops new single, "Old Wounds"

Fantasy Records; Art: Gordon Douglas Ball

By Josh Johnson

L.S. Dunes, the band featuring My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Coheed and Cambria's Travis Stever, has dropped a new single called "Old Wounds."

"'Old Wounds' definitely feels like it represents the cold nights out in the desert for me," Iero says. "It might be one of my favorite songs we have done as a band."

You can listen to "Old Wounds" now via digital outlets.

L.S. Dunes also includes Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green, and bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule of Thursday. The group released their debut album, Past Lives, in November 2022 and a one-off single, "Benadryl Subreddit," in June.

L.S. Dunes will be on tour in the fall alongside Pierce the Veil.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

