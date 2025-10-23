Lorde won't make you wait four years again for next album

Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Three Lorde performs during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage) (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Lorde isn't planning on making you wait the length of a full presidential term again for new music.

The "Royals" artist tells Variety that she's "definitely feeling very active and not needing a break from being creative" following the release of her new album, Virgin, which dropped in June.

"I'm feeling kind of insatiable, to be honest," Lorde says.

Prior to Virgin, Lorde hadn't put out a record since 2021's Solar Power, and she's set on making the gap between albums shorter this time around.

"I've thrown the gauntlet down that it's not going to be four years [again]," Lorde says. "So I've gotta keep to that."

In the meantime, Lorde will bring her Ultrasound tour in support of Virgin back to the U.S. for two shows in New York City in December.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!