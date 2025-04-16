Lorde tells fans to get ready, 'everything is about to change'

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

In her new era, Lorde is employing an old-fashioned method of talking to her fans: a voice message.

In a three-minute WhatsApp message to her fans, captured on Reddit, the "Royals" artist says, "I'm in the zone about not wanting to think too hard about how to communicate. ... Let's just try this for a sec."

After talking a bit about her appearance at Coachella on April 12, during which she joined Charli XCX onstage, Lorde says, "I just wanted to say hi because everything is about to change. These are the last moments where it's just us. Which is crazy, but so right. I'm so ready. I didn't know if I'd ever be able to say that, but I am."

She adds, "I’m so thankful for your patience. I’ve felt your love, I’ve felt you right there. And yeah, this is going to be crazy." She laughs, "You have no idea.”

Lorde also changed the bio on her Spotify page to read "04.25," which might indicate that she's going to release new music on April 25. On April 9 she shared a TikTok that included about 15 seconds of a new, unidentified song.

Lorde's most recent album is 2021's Solar Power.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

