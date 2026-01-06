Lorde headlining 2026 Gov Ball festival

Governors Ball 2026 lineup. (Courtesy of Governors Ball Music Festival)
By Josh Johnson

Lorde is headlining the 2026 Governors Ball festival, taking place June 5-7 in New York City's Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The bill also includes Wet Leg, Pierce the Veil, King Princess, Dominic Fike and Geese. The other headliners are rapper A$AP Rocky and K-pop group Stray Kids.

You can sign up now for a presale taking place Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit GovernorsBallMusicFestival.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

