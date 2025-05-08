Lorde announces Ultrasound tour supporting upcoming '﻿Virgin' ﻿album

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 5, 2025 XNY/Star Max/GC Images (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
By Josh Johnson

Lorde has announced a tour in support of her upcoming album, Virgin.

The worldwide trek, dubbed the Ultrasound tour, launches Sept. 17 in Austin, Texas. The U.S. leg will conclude Oct. 22 in Seattle, followed by a trip to Europe beginning in November.

You can sign up now for a presale beginning May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Lorde.co.nz.

Virgin, the follow-up to 2021's Solar Power, drops June 27. Lead single "What Was That" is out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!