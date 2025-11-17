Lorde, Alabama Shakes announce London shows for 2026

Lorde attends the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

Both Lorde and Alabama Shakes will be London calling in 2026.

The "Royals" artist will headline the All Points East festival, taking place Aug. 22 at London's Victoria Park, while the "Hold On" band is performing at the English capital's Alexandra Palace on July 3.

Presales for All Points East are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday. Visit AllPointsEastFestival.com for more info.

Presale for the Shakes show, which will mark their first performance across the pond since 2016, begins Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. Check out AlexandraPalace.com for all ticket info.

In even more London concert news, sombr has announced a last-minute show taking place at the Koko venue on Friday. Visit Koko.co.uk for more info.

