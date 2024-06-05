Lorde advises you to "use the existing tools wherever possible" in possible new music teaser

Sziget Festival 2023 Joseph Okpako/WireImage (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Are we getting closer to new Lorde music?

The "Royals" artist has long been working on her fourth album, the follow-up to 2021's Solar Power. In a rare Instagram post, Lorde posted a series of symbols, within which you can spot the letter L and the number 4.

In between all that, Lorde writes, "Use the existing tools wherever possible. If the tools do not exist you are spiritually obliged to create them."

Lorde's last new music update came in December, when she shared that she's "not CLOSE close" with the upcoming material, but that she's "building stamina for this chapter."

In between, Lorde put out a cover of "Take Me to the River" in March for the tribute album to Taking Heads' Stop Making Sense.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!