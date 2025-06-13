Lorde adds new NYC arena date to end US Ultrasound tour

Aotearoa Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals Fiona Goodall/Getty Images (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Lorde will wrap up her Ultrasound tour in New York City.

The "Royals" artist has announced a new show taking place Dec. 16 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. You can sign up now for a presale happening on June 16 at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public June 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit Lorde.co.nz.

The Brooklyn concert will mark the final date on Lorde's 2025 Ultrasound tour, which kicks off in September. The outing supports the upcoming new Lorde album, Virgin, due out June 27.

Virgin includes the singles "What Was That" and "Man of the Year."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!