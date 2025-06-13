Lorde adds new NYC arena date to end US Ultrasound tour

Lorde will wrap up her Ultrasound tour in New York City.

The "Royals" artist has announced a new show taking place Dec. 16 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. You can sign up now for a presale happening on June 16 at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public June 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit Lorde.co.nz.

The Brooklyn concert will mark the final date on Lorde's 2025 Ultrasound tour, which kicks off in September. The outing supports the upcoming new Lorde album, Virgin, due out June 27.

Virgin includes the singles "What Was That" and "Man of the Year."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.