Lola Young to return to the stage at 'Rolling Stone' Future of Music concert series

Lola Young, who in September canceled all her commitments after she collapsed at a festival, will return to the stage in March at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.

Lola will perform March 12 as part of Rolling Stone's Future of Music three-night concert series, which will also feature the band Fuerza Regida and rapper BigXthaPlug. Tickets for the series go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT via AXS.

In other Lola news, the Grammy-nominated star wrote an email to fans on her mailing list, saying that she'd taken time off to "focus on getting my head to a better place." She added that in the new year, she wants to "do everything in a more healthy and connected way," and that means less social media.

"One of the worst things for my head was the intensity of the hate coming from social media," she wrote. "Honestly I couldn’t look at my phone for more than a second without receiving a barrage of abuse. Anyway I’m working on not letting that energy affect me in 2026."

She went on to say that she wants to "have a more direct communication with you guys here on the mailing list," adding, "It’s you that gives me hope and keeps the dream I’ve had my whole life alive and burning in me. I want to put my energy here, where I feel safe and supported."

