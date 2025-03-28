Lola Young makes ﻿'Billboard'﻿ 'Messy' with first #1 Alternative Airplay hit

LOLA YOUNG ABC/Heidi Gutman (Heidi Gutman/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Lola Young is cleaning up atop the Billboard charts.

The artist's breakout single, "Messy," has hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay ranking, giving her a leader on the tally for the first time in her career.

With "Messy" reaching the top of Alternative Airplay, 2025 already boasts five artists who've earned their first #1 hit on the chart during the year: Young, Balu Brigada with "So Cold," almost monday with "can't slow down," and Justice and Tame Impala with "Neverender."

The last time so many artists notched their debut #1 Alternative Airplay in a year was in 2021, which had six first-timers.

"Messy" appears on Young's 2024 album This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway. It reached #1 on the U.K.'s all-genre Official Singles Chart.

