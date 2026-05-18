Lola Young headlining 2026 All Things Go NYC festival

Lola Young performs onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Lola Young is among the headliners for the New York City edition of the 2026 All Things Go festival, taking place Sept. 25-27 at Forest Hills Stadium.

The bill also includes MUNA, The Beaches, Brandi Carlile, Zara Larsson and Carly Rae Jepsen.

You can sign up now for a presale taking place Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AllThingsGoFestival.com.

All Things Go will also be held in Toronto June 6-7 and the Washington, D.C., area Sept. 25-27. The Toronto lineup includes Lorde, Wet Leg and The Beaches, while the D.C. bill features Hayley Williams, Mitski, Lola Young and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

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