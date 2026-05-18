Lola Young headlining 2026 All Things Go NYC festival

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Inside Lola Young performs onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation) (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elt)
By Josh Johnson

Lola Young is among the headliners for the New York City edition of the 2026 All Things Go festival, taking place Sept. 25-27 at Forest Hills Stadium.

The bill also includes MUNA, The Beaches, Brandi Carlile, Zara Larsson and Carly Rae Jepsen.

You can sign up now for a presale taking place Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AllThingsGoFestival.com.

All Things Go will also be held in Toronto June 6-7 and the Washington, D.C., area Sept. 25-27. The Toronto lineup includes Lorde, Wet Leg and The Beaches, while the D.C. bill features Hayley Williams, Mitski, Lola Young and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

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