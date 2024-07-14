Actress Shannen Doherty of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ ‘Charmed,’ dies at 53

Shannen Doherty LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actress Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) (Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

According to PEOPLE, actress Shannen Doherty, 53, has died after years of living with cancer.

She rose to fame portraying Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, which premiered in 1990.

She was also in the hit show Charmed from 1998 to 2006, starring in the series alongside Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan.

In 2019, Doherty signed on to appear in the reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, as an adult version of Brenda Walsh.

She kept her cancer diagnosis private until the death of her costar Luke Perry in 2019 at age 52.

“It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” Doherty said on ABC’s Good Morning America. “It was really, like, shocking.”



