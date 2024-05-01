Live Nation offering $25 tickets to blink-182, Sum 41 & Creed during Concert Week promotion

By Jill Lances

Live Nation has announced the return of its Concert Week promotion, offering $25 all-in tickets to summer shows by blink-182, Sum 41 and the reunited Creed.

Other artists taking part include 311, AJR, Bret Michaels, Bush, Cage the Elephant, Dashboard Confessional, Deep Purple, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm and I Prevail, Iron Maiden, Kings of Leon, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Maggie Rogers, Megadeth, Modest Mouse and Pixies, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, The Smashing Pumpkins, Staind and Breaking Benjamin, Stone Temple Pilots and Live, Third Seconds to Mars and Vampire Weekend.

Concert Week ticket sales run from May 8 to 14 or while supplies last. There will also be T-Mobile and Rakuten presales beginning May 7 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, fans can go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek, search for their show and then look for "Concert Week Promotion."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

