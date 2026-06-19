Live Nation offering $99 four-pack lawn tickets to summer tours

Digital X 2022 In Cologne Matt Bellamy of Muse performs onstage on September 13, 2022 in Cologne, Germany. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Live Nation is offering four-packs of lawn tickets to individual shows over the summer for the all-in price of $99 as part of its Summer of Live promotion.

The participating artists include Muse, Evanescence, 311, Alabama Shakes, Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Dirty Heads, Empire of the Sun, Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, BABYMETAL, Halestorm, Bloc Party, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Mötley Crüe and Starset.

The Summer of Live four-packs are on sale now. For more info, visit LiveNation.com/summeroflive.

Live Nation previously offered individual $30 all-in tickets to shows as part of Summer of Live.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!