Live Beat tour album, featuring Tool's Danny Carey, announced

InsideOut Music
By Josh Johnson

A new live album recorded during the all-star prog Beat tour, which features Tool drummer Danny Carey, will be released on Sept. 26.

The Beat tour, which launched in 2024, saw Carey joining forces with former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin and guitar virtuoso Steve Vai as they played songs off the '80s Crimson albums Discipline, Beat and Three of a Perfect Pair.

The live album captures the Beat performance at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles. You can watch video of the performance of the song "Neal and Jack and Me" streaming on YouTube.

"I look forward to every show I get to perform with Tony, Adrian and Steve with excitement and awe," Carey says. "Playing gigs with musicians of this caliber is a dream come true. These songs are fun and challenging and the promise of inspiration, execution, and surprise has never let me down. I can't wait to do more!"

The next live Beat show is scheduled for September at Tokyo's famed Budokan venue.

