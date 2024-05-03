Listen to WILLOW duet with St. Vincent on new "pain for fun" song

Three Six Zero/gamma

By Josh Johnson

WILLOW has released a new song featuring St. Vincent called "pain for fun."

The track appears on the "Transparent Soul" artist's new album, empathogen, which dropped Friday, May 3. You can listen to "pain for fun" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

empathogen is WILLOW's sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2022's <COPINGMECHANISM>.

St. Vincent, meanwhile, just dropped a new album, All Born Screaming, in April. It includes the single "Broken Man" and features Dave Grohl.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

