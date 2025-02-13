Listen to Trent Reznor 'Swoon' with Bauhaus' Peter Murphy on new song

Metropolis Records
By Josh Johnson

Trent Reznor guests on a new song called "Swoon," recorded by Peter Murphy of the goth band Bauhaus.

The track premiered via BrooklynVegan.com and will officially premiere on Bandcamp on Friday.

"I am both in the state of swoon as are my audience when witnessing my live performance," Murphy says. "Trent Reznor cordially accepted my invitation to appear on the song, adding a welcome vibe on the second verse, as well as throughout the entire song in the form of backing vocalizing."

Murphy also plans to release a new album called Silver Shade on May 9.

Reznor, meanwhile, has spent 2025 picking up awards for his and Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus RossChallengers score, which won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award. He's also gearing up to launch NIN's Peel It Back world tour, kicking off in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!