Listen to Toni Cornell cover The Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows'

By Josh Johnson

Toni Cornell, daughter of the late Chris Cornell, has released a cover of the Beach Boys song "God Only Knows."

The rendition is dedicated to late Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, who died in June.

"Thank you for writing one of the most beautiful songs ever," Toni says. You can listen to the cover now via Toni's Instagram.

Toni previously covered the Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah" in 2017 in honor of her father and late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who died within months of each other that year. She's also performed her rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," made famous by Sinéad O'Connor, on late night TV.

In 2024, Toni put out an original song called "Sunset of Your Love." She released a follow-up track, called "Little B****," in May.

Chris Cornell will be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with Soundgarden in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

