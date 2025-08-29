Listen to Thurston Moore cover The Velvet Underground's 'Temptation Inside Your Heart'

"Temptation Inside Your Heart" single artwork. Daydream Library
By Josh Johnson

Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore has released a cover of The Velvet Underground's song "Temptation Inside Your Heart."

The track celebrates the birthday of late Velvets guitarist Sterling Morrison, who died in 1995.

"It's a driving riff, and then it has that great breakdown with the background vocals," Moore tells Rolling Stone of the original tune. "Instead of doing background vocals on my version, I decided to replicate the background vocals on my guitar."

The cover follows Moore's 2024 solo album, Flow Critical Lucidity.

While speaking with Rolling Stone, Moore also touches on the possibility of a Sonic Youth reunion.

"I get asked every day. We all do," Moore says. "It's a constant thing. I like it because I'm glad we had such an effect and left such a mark. It's almost otherworldly, in a way, because I'm so proud of it, and it's such a big part of my life experience. But it's very encapsulated. It has a great beginning and middle and end."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!