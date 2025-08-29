Listen to Thurston Moore cover The Velvet Underground's 'Temptation Inside Your Heart'

Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore has released a cover of The Velvet Underground's song "Temptation Inside Your Heart."

The track celebrates the birthday of late Velvets guitarist Sterling Morrison, who died in 1995.

"It's a driving riff, and then it has that great breakdown with the background vocals," Moore tells Rolling Stone of the original tune. "Instead of doing background vocals on my version, I decided to replicate the background vocals on my guitar."

The cover follows Moore's 2024 solo album, Flow Critical Lucidity.

While speaking with Rolling Stone, Moore also touches on the possibility of a Sonic Youth reunion.

"I get asked every day. We all do," Moore says. "It's a constant thing. I like it because I'm glad we had such an effect and left such a mark. It's almost otherworldly, in a way, because I'm so proud of it, and it's such a big part of my life experience. But it's very encapsulated. It has a great beginning and middle and end."

