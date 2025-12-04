Listen to The Struts' Luke Spiller cover Slade's 'Merry Xmas Everybody'

While Luke Spiller feared looking back, wondering if it "Could Have Been Me," he need not worry that he could have been merry.

The Struts frontman has released a cover of the song "Merry Xmas Everybody," the hit holiday tune originally released in 1973 by the English glam rock band Slade.

"Like so many of us, I have always loved Christmas," Spiller says in a statement. "For me personally, it's a time where I often travel back to the United Kingdom and spend quality time with my family after a long year of touring and seeing the world."

"I grew up listening to ['Merry Xmas Everybody'] and have such great memories being surrounded by the people I love celebrating the year coming to a close," he continues. "I wanted to put my own spin on this classic and decided to strip back the music so people can really focus on the lyrics. Slade were an incredible band and have been a huge influence on my own musical journey so I really wanted to do it justice."

You can watch Spiller's "Merry Xmas Everybody" video, which features him wearing a Santa suit while biking, walking railroad tracks and making snow angels, on YouTube.

Spiller released his debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine, in April.

The Struts, meanwhile, spent 2025 celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Everybody Wants, on tour. They also put out a new version of their breakout single, the aforementioned "Could Have Been Me," featuring Queen's Brian May.

