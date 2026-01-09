Listen to Silversun Pickups' contribution to 'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!'﻿ soundtrack

Silversun Pickups have released a new version of the song "Party in My Tummy" for the soundtrack to the second season of Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Apple TV's revival of the beloved Yo Gabba Gabba! children's show.
"Party in My Tummy" is a song from the original Yo Gabba Gabba! run.
Yo Gabba GabbaLand! season 2 will premiere on Apple TV Jan. 30. Its soundtrack, which also features Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers and CHVRCHES, drops that same day.
Meanwhile, Silversun Pickups will release a new album, Tenterhooks, on Feb. 6. It includes the lead single "The Wreckage."
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.