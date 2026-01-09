Listen to Silversun Pickups' contribution to 'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!'﻿ soundtrack

Silversun Pickups have released a new version of the song "Party in My Tummy" for the soundtrack to the second season of Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Apple TV's revival of the beloved Yo Gabba Gabba! children's show.

"Party in My Tummy" is a song from the original Yo Gabba Gabba! run.

"What a thrill to be asked to be a part of this special show. A show that means a lot to people," says SSPU frontman Brian Aubert. "And we were given the keys to a track that also means a lot to people. We did not take this task lightly."

"We tried our best not to mess with it too much, but still, hopefully adding something fresh," he adds. "This whole thing was such a pleasure. So yummy. So yummy."

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! season 2 will premiere on Apple TV Jan. 30. Its soundtrack, which also features Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers and CHVRCHES, drops that same day.

Meanwhile, Silversun Pickups will release a new album, Tenterhooks, on Feb. 6. It includes the lead single "The Wreckage."

