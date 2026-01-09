Listen to Silversun Pickups' contribution to 'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!'﻿ soundtrack

'Yo Gabba GabbaLand!' season 2 soundtrack artwork. (BMG)
By Josh Johnson

Silversun Pickups have released a new version of the song "Party in My Tummy" for the soundtrack to the second season of Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Apple TV's revival of the beloved Yo Gabba Gabba! children's show.

"Party in My Tummy" is a song from the original Yo Gabba Gabba! run.

"What a thrill to be asked to be a part of this special show. A show that means a lot to people," says SSPU frontman Brian Aubert. "And we were given the keys to a track that also means a lot to people. We did not take this task lightly."
"We tried our best not to mess with it too much, but still, hopefully adding something fresh," he adds. "This whole thing was such a pleasure. So yummy. So yummy."

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! season 2 will premiere on Apple TV Jan. 30. Its soundtrack, which also features Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers and CHVRCHES, drops that same day.

Meanwhile, Silversun Pickups will release a new album, Tenterhooks, on Feb. 6. It includes the lead single "The Wreckage."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!