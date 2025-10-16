Listen to Rancid cover Motörhead's 'Sex & Death' for upcoming punk tribute album

'Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute to Motörhead' album artwork. (BMG)
By Josh Johnson

Rancid has released a cover of the Motörhead song "Sex & Death."

The track is part of an upcoming compilation album called Killed By Deaf, described as a punk tribute to the "Ace of Spades" rockers.

Killed By Deaf is due out Oct. 31. It also features contributions from bands including Pennywise, Lagwagon, GBH and The Bronx.

Rancid's most recent album is 2023's Tomorrow Never Comes. They've also inspired a new movie called And Out Comes the Wolf.

Motörhead, meanwhile, has remained inactive since the 2015 death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister, though various archival pieces continue to be released.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

