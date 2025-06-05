Listen to QotSA's Josh Homme guest on Marc Maron's ﻿'WTF' ﻿podcast

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme guests on the latest episode of comedian Marc Maron's long-running — and soon ending — WTF podcast.

During the interview, the "No One Knows" rocker speaks about the new Queens concert film, Alive in the Catacombs, which was recorded in 2024 during a performance in the Catacombs of Paris.

"Josh tells Marc why it was such a meaningful undertaking two years after he survived a bout with cancer," the episode's description reads. Homme was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

The description adds that Homme and Maron also discuss "[Homme's] collaborations and friendship with Iggy Pop, the 2015 terrorist attack during an Eagles of Death Metal concert, and the difference between giving up and giving in."

Homme's appearance on WTF makes him one of the podcast's final guests. Maron announced on Monday that the show, which launched in 2009, is coming to end in the fall.

Alive in the Catacombs is out now alongside an accompanying documentary. Queens of the Stone Age will launch a U.S. tour June 10 in Boston.

