Listen to piano version of Bastille's new single, 'SAVE MY SOUL'

"SAVE MY SOUL" single artwork. (Best Laid Plans Records/EMI)
By Josh Johnson

Bastille has shared a piano version of their new single, "SAVE MY SOUL."

The updated recording features a solo piano performance by frontman Dan Smith accompanied by stacked vocal effects. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The original "SAVE MY SOUL" dropped in November, marking the first new Bastille material in three years.

"We hadn't really thought of working on new music, but 'SAVE MY SOUL' came about from us all hanging out and rehearsing for these gigs recently," Smith said, referring to Bastille's recent run of U.K. tour dates. "We've really loved playing it at these shows and are really excited to be releasing something new. It's been a while."

Bastille's most recent album is 2022's Give Me the Future. Smith put out a solo project, "&" (Ampersand), in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!