Listen to piano version of Bastille's new single, 'SAVE MY SOUL'

Bastille has shared a piano version of their new single, "SAVE MY SOUL."

The updated recording features a solo piano performance by frontman Dan Smith accompanied by stacked vocal effects. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The original "SAVE MY SOUL" dropped in November, marking the first new Bastille material in three years.

"We hadn't really thought of working on new music, but 'SAVE MY SOUL' came about from us all hanging out and rehearsing for these gigs recently," Smith said, referring to Bastille's recent run of U.K. tour dates. "We've really loved playing it at these shows and are really excited to be releasing something new. It's been a while."

Bastille's most recent album is 2022's Give Me the Future. Smith put out a solo project, "&" (Ampersand), in 2024.

