Listen to new Yellowcard song, 'Take What You Want'

Yellowcard has released a new song called "Take What You Want," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, Better Days.

"The new track 'Take What You Want' really captures the amazing energy of these sessions with Travis Barker producing," says frontman Ryan Key. "The drums immediately pull you in, and the melodies are so focused and memorable."

Barker produced Better Days and also plays drums on the album.

You can watch the video for "Take What You Want" on YouTube.

Better Days, the first Yellowcard album in nine years, drops Oct. 10. It also includes the previously released title track, which is the record's lead single.

Yellowcard will launch a U.S. tour with A Day to Remember in September.

