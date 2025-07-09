Listen to new Yellowcard song, 'Take What You Want'

Better Noise Music
By Josh Johnson

Yellowcard has released a new song called "Take What You Want," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, Better Days.

"The new track 'Take What You Want' really captures the amazing energy of these sessions with Travis Barker producing," says frontman Ryan Key. "The drums immediately pull you in, and the melodies are so focused and memorable."

Barker produced Better Days and also plays drums on the album.

You can watch the video for "Take What You Want" on YouTube.

Better Days, the first Yellowcard album in nine years, drops Oct. 10. It also includes the previously released title track, which is the record's lead single.

Yellowcard will launch a U.S. tour with A Day to Remember in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!