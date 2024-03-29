Listen to new Yungblud song, "Abyss"

Yungblud has premiered a new song called "Abyss."

The track was recorded to be the theme for the upcoming anime series Kaiju No. 8 and was co-written by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

"I think there are times when we feel that the world is cruel and not necessarily made for us," Yungblud says. "I think that's expressed very beautifully in the story, and it's really in line with what I'm trying to achieve myself. To find my place in the world, to find my friends. Don't suppress your hidden talents and power, even if you can't be proud of them yourself. Because everyone is beautiful."

You can listen to "Abyss" now via digital outlets.

"Abyss" follows Yungblud's January collaboration with Lil Yachty, "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)." Both are performing at Yungblud's inaugural Bludfest, taking place in August in England.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.