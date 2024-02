Wallows has released a new song called "Your Apartment."

The track follows the "Are You Bored Yet?" outfit's 2022 album Tell Me That It's Over, which spawned the single "Especially You."

"It feels so good to be back," Wallows says. "We hope you're as excited as we are. This is just the beginning."

You can listen to "Your Apartment" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

