Listen to new Twenty One Pilots song, "The Craving"

Fueled by Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have shared a new song called "The Craving," a cut off the band's upcoming album, Clancy.

The track is dubbed "The Craving (single version)" and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube. On the Clancy track list, "The Craving" is titled "The Craving (Jenna's version)," possibly a reference to frontman Tyler Joseph's wife, Jenna, and/or Taylor Swift.

"The Craving" is the fourth Clancy song to be released, following "Overcompensate," "Next Semester" and "Backslide." The album will arrive in full on Friday. As previously reported, every Clancy track will get its own video.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

