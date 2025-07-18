Listen to new Sublime single, 'Ensenada'

Sublime Recordings/SVNBVRNT Records
By Josh Johnson

Sublime has released a new single called "Ensenada," marking the band's first all-original track with Jakob Nowell, the son of late frontman Bradley Nowell.

The track will appear on an upcoming new Sublime album, their first since 1996's hit self-titled effort.

"'Ensenada' and the new music we're working on is inspired by old Sublime material," Jakob says. "You can't match something from that '90s era – it was such a moment in time. This feels like an epilogue, a thank you to all of the fans and everyone who's supported Sublime."

He continues, "Our goal with 'Ensenada' was not to replicate anything, but from my perspective its more like a tribute to my uncles [drummer] Bud [Gaugh] and [bassist] Eric [Wilson] and the inspiration they give me. It's organic and we have a good time."

You can watch the video for "Ensenada" on YouTube.

Sublime broke up in 1996 following Bradley's death. Jakob played his first show with Gaugh and Wilson in 2023, and the trio began touring together as Sublime in 2024.

In between, Gaugh and Wilson formed the offshoot band Sublime with Rome alongside singer Rome Ramirez, which has since disbanded.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

