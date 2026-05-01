Listen to new songs from Dirty Heads, Bishop Briggs, The Beaches and more

Here are some of the alternative artists releasing new music on this new music Friday:

Dirty Heads have dropped two new tracks, "Better" and "Sound Boy Killa." Both tracks will appear on the "Lay Me Down" outfit's upcoming album, 7 Seas, due out June 12.

Bishop Briggs has premiered a new single called "Blood from a Stone," which was cowritten by K.Flay. The track follows the "River" artist's 2024 album, Tell My Therapist I'm Fine.

The Beaches, who were just recognized with the Global Force Award at the 2026 Billboard Women in Music event, have released a new song called "Should've Known Better." It follows their 2025 album, No Hard Feelings.

Fitz and the Tantrums have shared a new song called "Good Morning California" as they prepare to play the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach Friday night. Meanwhile, co-vocalist Noelle Scaggs just released her debut solo record, Money Fame Love.

Almost monday celebrates Friday with the new track "no more regrets." It marks the "can't slow down" band's second single of 2026, along with "leaving is easy."

("Sound Boy Killa," "Should've Known Better" videos contain uncensored profanity.)

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